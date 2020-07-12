4 soldiers embraced shahadat during an IBO in Vezhda Sar
RAWALPINDI, JULY 12 – 4 terrorists killed during an IBO in Vezhda Sar, 8 kms South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Wazirstan District. sanitisation force conducted operation against terrorists’ hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorist opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces.
In exchange of fire, 4 soldiers embraced shahadat. Later the Area cleared by sanitisation force. Shaheeds include; Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.
