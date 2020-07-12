Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match

| July 12, 2020
0

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi showed why they are so highly rated as the duo impressed for opposing sides during the first day of Pakistan’s second intra-squad clash.

Babar’s side, PCB Green, made 318-8 in their 90 overs with the help of some impressive batting from Babar (82 retired not out) and Abid Ali (71), while wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 47.

Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, meanwhile, was the pick of the bunch among the bowlers as he claimed 4-91 and was well-supported by the experienced Muhammad Abbas, who claimed 2-49 himself.

Pakistan are currently playing their second two-day intra squad match as they spend 14 days in quarantine, after which they will play a couple of four-day warm-up games before the series of England.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi showed why they are so highly rated as theRead More

297564_9072406_updates

WI vs ENG: Jason Holder engineers England collapse by dismissing Stokes

The fourth day of the first Test match between England and West Indies Saturday sawRead More

  • Mushtaq believes players need to inspire each other in absence of fans

  • Pakistan team management sends back Zafar Gohar

  • England lock horns with West Indies as cricket resumes months after COVID-19 outbreak

  • Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli

  • Afridi makes startling claim about Indian team asking for forgiveness from Pakistan

  • Dodgers Price to skip MLB season over coronavirus virus concerns

  • Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus

  • Players slowly getting used to new rules, says Babar Azam

    • Comments are Closed