Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

21 patients recovered in three regions of Uzbekistan

| May 14, 2020
1

Tashkent, MAY 14  — Currently, 1 patient has been cured of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and sent for rehabilitation, 14 in Khorezm region, 6 in Bukhara region.

To date, 110 people have completely recovered in Karakalpakstan, 210 people in Khorezm, and 433 people in Bukhara.

Thus, today 36 patients recovered and went for rehabilitation; throughout the whole country, 2,076 people completely recovered from coronavirus infection.

It should be noted that at present in our country the number of cases of detection of coronavirus infection reached 2596. In addition to those who recovered and died, 509 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

28

Uzbekistan plans to privatize six banks

Tashkent, MAY 14 — President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree “On a Strategy forRead More

27

We will mitigate quarantine requirements while maintaining strict control over the epidemiological situation: Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Tashkent, MAY 14  — On 13 May, a video-selective meeting was held under the chairmanship ofRead More

  • Number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan reaches 2612

  • 21 patients recovered in three regions of Uzbekistan

  • PM Khan, world leaders demand free coronavirus vaccine for all

  • Balanced, skillful diplomacy essential for Pakistan amid evolving new world order

  • Coronavirus: New Zealand reopens with midnight barbers queues

  • Coronavirus: State of emergency lifted in most of Japan

  • COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in a year under ‘optimistic scenario’: EU agency

  • Palestine Refugees: A Permanent State of Emergency for 72 Years

    • Comments are Closed