21 patients recovered in three regions of Uzbekistan

Tashkent, MAY 14 — Currently, 1 patient has been cured of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and sent for rehabilitation, 14 in Khorezm region, 6 in Bukhara region.

To date, 110 people have completely recovered in Karakalpakstan, 210 people in Khorezm, and 433 people in Bukhara.

Thus, today 36 patients recovered and went for rehabilitation; throughout the whole country, 2,076 people completely recovered from coronavirus infection.

It should be noted that at present in our country the number of cases of detection of coronavirus infection reached 2596. In addition to those who recovered and died, 509 patients are currently undergoing treatment.