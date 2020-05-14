Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

150 Pakistanis brought back from France

MUBAHSAR BHATTI

PARS :Paris 14th May, 2020. A special PIA flight took off from Paris to Islamabad carrying onboard 150 stranded Pakistanis. The flight had been arranged by the Government of Pakistan to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in France.

Apart from France, a number of stranded Pakistanis from neighboring countries, including Belgium, Italy and Poland also travelled on the special flight.

 

 

 

In addition to the passengers, three dead bodies of Pakistani nationals who had unfortunately passed away in the recent past were also repatriated.

 

