Number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan reaches 2612

Tashkent, MAY 14 —the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan reached 2612, increasing by 16.

Of the 16 new cases confirmed, 11 patients arrived from abroad and placed in quarantine, and 5 were under surveillance in quarantine institutions.

Currently, 2,076 people have completely recovered from coronavirus infection. Of the 525 patients are undergoing treatment, 12 are currently in serious condition.