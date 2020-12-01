Federal cabinet approves purchase of Coronavirus vaccine

ISLAMABAD, DEC 01 (DNA) – The Federal Cabinet has approved the purchase of Coronavirus vaccine and allocated $150 million for it.

A meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan considered the 17-point agenda including the political, economic and overall situation in the country.

The federal cabinet also approved the license of private airline Air Sial. Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sialkot on December 9 and formally inaugurate the airline.

The cabinet meeting also approved privatization of various companies, including giving golden shake hands to steel mill employees.

The QM opposed the privatization of the House Building Finance Corporation. Federal Minister Aminul Haq said that House Building Finance is a profitable institution which is providing facilities to the people as per the government s manifesto.

The Cabinet was briefed on Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, Ravi Urban Development and Bundle Island.

According to sources, the Multan meeting of the PDM was also mentioned in the cabinet meeting. Cabinet members said that in the current situation, PDM meetings are against the rules. Such gatherings of the opposition will spread more coronavirus. Such gatherings must be avoided to protect the lives and property of the people.

The Cabinet also considered the situation of supply of gas to domestic consumers in winter and gave a detailed briefing on gas load management. The Prime Minister has called for a detailed briefing in this regard at the next meeting.

The meeting failed to reach a decision on severing diplomatic ties with France. The federal cabinet also approved an extension in the tenure of the executive director of the National Institute of Health. = DNA

