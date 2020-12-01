AKU Examination Board partners with Pakistan’s leading education technology company Knowledge Platform

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 – The Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) and Knowledge Platform (KP), a leading ed-tech organization in Pakistan, have developed a strategic alliance to find new ways to address the learning crisis and bring about a set of solutions previously considered difficult or impossible to implement.

The innovative online platform will provide a robust holistic digital teaching, learning, and assessment opportunities for AKU-EB-affiliated schools in Pakistan. This platform offers high-quality digital learning systems that prepare students of grades 6 to 12 to continue their learning online with the flexibility of time, place and pace of learning. Moreover, students will have access to high-quality assessment content enabling them to prepare for AKU-EB’s high-stakes examinations. This would also facilitate students to be self-directed learners. Student learning will be independent of the varied teaching quality across affiliated schools and private tuitions, which is an additional cost for parents.

Knowledge Platformis already working with 280,000+ students and 800+ schools across Pakistan. Mahboob Mahmood, the founder of Knowledge Platform noted: “We are honored and delighted to craft an alliance with AKU-EB. Their premier examination preparation content, when combined with our Grade 1-10 content library of videos, games and assessments, provides a high-quality and extensive education program for national curriculum students. We are keen to collaboratewith AKU-EB and their affiliated schools in their march towards responsive, intelligent 21st century education. Cross-capability alliances such as the one between AKU-EB and Knowledge Platform are essential to leveraging the capabilities of education technology to transform education in Pakistan.

According to the director AKU-EB, Dr Shehzad Jeeva, “Partnering with KP to provide an excellent solution to our schools will help to achieve our objectives of being school-centered. The COVID-19 crisis has further compelled the need for an online solution and the urgency for implementation to support affiliated schools and students for the upcoming academic year. Historically, AKU-EB has always supported its affiliated schools with a mission to eliminate the rote-learning culture and in these unprecedented times, schools expect similar support from us.”