NAB geared up to bring corrupt elements to justice: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 (DNA) – Chairman NAB Justice (retd) has said that the corruption is mother of all evils and NAB is geared up to bring the corrupt elements to justice to eradicate corruption from the country.

He said that NAB has perfected its procedures and its officers/officials are working with the realization that eradication of corruption is their national duty.

NAB role model for entire SAARC countries. He said that Pakistan and China have inked Memorandum of understanding MoU for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan economic coordination in CPEC project. NAB has established a state of the art training academy on modern lines to train its investigation officers in order to inquire/investigate white collar and complex cases more professionally and on a scientific basis.

He said that NAB is determined to eradicate corruption by using all its resources. NAB’s proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy has started yielding positive dividends. Due to its effective anti corruption strategy, NAB has not only recovered Rs. 466 billion looted money from corrupt and deposited it in national exchequer which is a record achievement of any Anti Corruption Organization working in Pakistan. NAB’s conviction ratio is about 68.6 percent.

We have also adopted a policy to arrest Proclaimed Offenders and Absconders to bring them to justice as per law. He said due to NAB’s proactive anti corruption Strategy, eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as corruption free Pakistan can lead us towards a prosper and develop country.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB is committed to eradicate by adopting “Accountability for All” policy. He said that there are about 1130 references under trial in respective Accountability Courts and their approximately worth is Rs 943 billion.

He said that NAB has conducted probe in 56 public limited companies in Punjab, probe in 435 offshore companies, probe in alleged illegal allotment of Industrial and Commercial plots by Gwadar Industrial and Estate Development Authority, NTS, LNG Terminal, Narowal Sports City Project, Billion Tree Tsunami, illegal Housing/Cooperative Societies and Modaraba scams etc. On the instructions of Chairman NAB, NAB’s performance is being evaluated under monitoring and evaluation system.

On the basis of annual evaluation, all concerned of NAB are being informed about their strengths and weaknesses under NAB’s self Accountability Mechanism. They are also being directed to overcome their shortcomings which are helping in improving the overall performance of NAB. On the directions of Honorable Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, NAB’s effective awareness and prevention campaign is in process in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption throughout the country.

Chairman NAB has directed multiple efforts for eradication of corruption and to arrest Absconders/Proclaimed Offenders. Joint efforts of all could ensure eradication of corruption and corruption free Pakistan a reality.=DNA

======================