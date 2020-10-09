Pakistan welcomes French investment, technology in agriculture sector: Fakhar Imam

DNA

PARIS, OCT 9 – Pakistan has huge potential in the field of agriculture and agri-products and the country welcomed French investment, technology and expertise, in a mutually beneficial way.

This was stated by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam in a webinar on the agriculture sector of Pakistan in which 25 French companies participated. The webinar was organized by the largest business federation of France, MEDEF in cooperation with the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris.

He said agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy as it not only provides food security to the people but also employment opportunities to a large percentage of population. In addition to modernizing agriculture we also want to develop related sectors like fisheries, livestock, processing of fruits, meat production and dairy as well as organic farming, he added.

In his introductory remarks, Mr. Thierry Pfilmlin President Total Global Services, who is also President Pakistan-France Business Council, introduced MEDEF, as the largest employer federation in France which was established in 1998. It has more than 750,000 member firms, 90% of them being small and medium enterprises with fewer than 50 employees. Every year, MEDEF International organises a number of delegations of French business leaders with tangible projects to targeted countries, especially developing countries.

Mr. Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi, Charge d’Affaires a.i. Embassy of Pakistan Paris, praised the long-standing cooperation with MEDEF, adding there is huge potential in the agriculture sector to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries. Agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy and an important sector in French economy, he said, and Pakistan can benefit from French best practices in this sector.

Representative of French Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Mr. Sylvian Maestracci said that France is the world’s seventh largest agricultural producer, fourth largest agricultural exporter and EU’s leading agricultural power, accounting for about one-third of all agricultural land within the EU. More than half of French farms are primarily devoted to animal production, which account for 43% of France’s total agricultural produce equaling 25.7 billion Euros.

The participating French companies expressed keen interest in Pakistan‘s agricultural sector and sought information on various sub-sectors including dairy, animal husbandry, seed production, organic farming and forestation in which they could cooperate with Pakistan.