Pakistan-Morocco ties strong and historic: Asad Qaiser

Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune thanked the speaker for his remarks and said Morocco attached immense importance to its decades old relationship with Pakistan, undoubtedly those relations were based on religion, history and culture

ISLAMABAD, OCT 9 (DNA) – National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said Pakistan was keen to enhance people to people and economic contacts with African continent through pursuance of the ‘Look Africa Policy’.

Asad Qaiser said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Karmoune here, said a news release.

“The National Assembly of Pakistan resolves to actively pursue look Africa policy for enhancing engagement at multilateral sectors,” he said, referring to the establishment of Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) in the NA.

He said the group would play an apt role in bringing both the Nations more closer.

The speaker said Pakistan and Morocco’s ties were deeply imbedded in history as those relations were based on religion, mutual respect, solidarity, and good political will.

He appreciated engagement of Moroccan Parliament with Pakistan at International parliamentary forums and stressed for synergising the engagement between the friendly countries in Africa.

Speaking about the trade relations, the speaker said that immense economic opportunities were present on both sides, therefore, efforts should be made to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Morocco.

He also called for collaboration in education sectors by exchange of students in medical, engineering and sciences.

Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune thanked the speaker for his remarks and said Morocco attached immense importance to its decades old relationship with Pakistan. He said undoubtedly those relations were based on religion, history and culture.

He agreed that it was time to unlock the true potential of our trade relations, stressing for enhancing connectivity of people from both the brotherly countries.

The envoy assured the speaker that he would extend all out support for enhancing bilateral cooperation and people to people contacts.

He also suggested for an early interaction with Members of the Pakistan-Morocco PFG for chalking out a strategy for future interaction.