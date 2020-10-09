Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President Alvi for increased Pak, Nigeria cooperation

| October 9, 2020
ISLAMABAD, OCT 9: Outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner, Major General (R) Ashimiyu A. Olaniyi pays a farewell call on President Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.=DNA PHOTO

A.M. Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, OCT 09 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria in the areas of trade, economy and defence.

He said that Pakistan attached utmost significance to its relation with Nigeria and wanted to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral relations to the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He stated this during a meeting with outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner, Maj Gen (R) Ashimiyu A. Olaniyi, who made a farewell call on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday. While talking to the High Commissioner, the President said that both countries needed to promote high-level contacts and visits which would further cement bilateral relations.

The President highlighted the atrocities being committed by India security forces against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He urged the international community to play its role for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and protection of the Muslim minority in India.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the current level of cooperation and emphasized the need to further strengthen defence, trade and political relations. The President appreciated the efforts made by the outgoing High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Nigeria. = DNA

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ISLAMABAD, OCT 9: Ambassador of Moroco Mohamed Karmoune in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.=DNA PHOTO

Pakistan-Morocco ties strong and historic: Asad Qaiser

Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune thanked the speaker for his remarks and said Morocco attached immense importanceRead More

ISLAMABAD, OCT 9: Outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner, Major General (R) Ashimiyu A. Olaniyi pays a farewell call on President Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.=DNA PHOTO

President Alvi for increased Pak, Nigeria cooperation

A.M. Bhatti ISLAMABAD, OCT 09 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for increasedRead More

  • Pakistan Army supports Azerbaijan stand

  • AMBASSADOR OF AZERBAIJAN SAYS: We don’t want war, we want justice

  • Turkish Ambassador calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

  • Japan provides assistance for building disaster resilient school’s infrastructure in KP Province

  • CGSS, Uzbek think tanks to have joint collaboration

  • Bulgarian Ambassador’s services terminated

  • Italian envoy asks Pakistan to work together to minimize losses in post COVID-19  

  • EU Head of Missions visit Master Ayub’s open school on world teacher’s day

    • Comments are Closed