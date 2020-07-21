Mockery being staged in the name of accountability in the country: PML-N

ISLAMABAD, JULY 21 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Tuesday said that jugglery is being staged in the name of accountability in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday flanked by party leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif while paying tribute to Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the brothers have endured hardships, adding that Saad Rafique still stands like a rock with his leader.

He said that the acquittal of both brothers is the start of a process and justice will prevail in the time to come, adding that I salute the judiciary. On the occasion, Shaihid Khaqan Abbasi said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) does not look into the cases of government benches

“The Supreme Court’s verdict in Saad Rafique’s case has mentioned that the anti-graft watchdog’s action have ended the credibility of the institution,” he said and added the Bureau violates all rights. “It was written in the judgement that NAB has been a tool to crush the opposition for the last 20 years.”

The PML-N vice president said that not even Khawaja brothers case but the purpose of all other cases is to harass and imprison people. “The judgement is not a trivial matter,” he said adding that the anti-graft agency and the government should decide to abolish the institution today after the judgement.

Abbasi further said that a jugglery is being staged in the name of accountability in the country. He said these are the same things that we have been saying for the last two years and now the top court has written in its ruling. “Khawaja Saad Rafique’s verdict has historical significance.”

The former prime minister said that said that if NAB chairman understands the words of the verdict, then he must show moral courage. Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal said that the children were separated from their father in an unconstitutional manner by force.

He said that the people had bowed down before the NAB during former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. The soldiers of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif s love constitution, democracy, adding that Khawaja brothers were kept in jail for 16 months. = DNA

============================