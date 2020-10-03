Youth ‘punished’ for standing up to bullies harassing female students

GUJRANWALA, Oct 03 (DNA): A youth in Gujranwala was allegedly subjected

to physical assault by a gang of delinquent after he tried to resist

them harassing female students.

According to the details, the event transpired in the Dhale police

station jurisdiction where a young man reportedly warned a group of

aberrant men as they were hounding the passerby female students.

Reacting brutally to the youth’s confrontation that he put up against

their offences and harassing towards innocent female students, the group

resorted to physical assault and torture on the man.

The bullies not only thrashed him remorselessly and fled the scene

leaving him wounded, but in fact, made a video of the event with,

perhaps, an intent to embarrass the youth for impeding their offence.

Footage of the event, now viral on the social media, suggests that while

some of the group members meted out physical assault on the man, others

cried slurs against him as they made video. However, after the video

made rounds on the social media the police of Dhale Police Station took

notice and lodged a case against 25 suspected bullies involved in the

felony.

Dhale Police said that it was able to arrest four suspects so far with

the help of the video-led evidence while was still investigating the

available evidence and statements to get the lead on the remaining 21

suspects.

City Police officer Rai Babar said the police was on a hunt for all the

nominated suspects and once detained the people involved will be dealt

with legally. DNA

