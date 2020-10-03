PM’s Economic Outreach Initiative kicks off
ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Economic Outreach
Initiative kicked off on Saturday.
The Special Assistant on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf chaired the
first meeting of the Economic Outreach Coordination Group in Islamabad
on Saturday.
The National Security Division has created an economic outreach roadmap
for economic diplomacy, which will now be processed through the
ministries and the assessment of economic potential of ministries.
Ministries are to finish the external mapping exercise within three
weeks. The first task of the group will be to map Pakistan’s comparative
advantage in priority countries.
The PM’s economic outreach initiative is expected to be a game changer
as it reflects a coordinated proactive approach for economic outreach
that has not been institutionalized since the conception of Pakistan.
========
Related News
Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi
KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls and 41 eateries inRead More
Youth ‘punished’ for standing up to bullies harassing female students
GUJRANWALA, Oct 03 (DNA): A youth in Gujranwala was allegedly subjected to physical assault byRead More
Comments are Closed