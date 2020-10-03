Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM’s Economic Outreach Initiative kicks off

| October 3, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Economic Outreach
Initiative kicked off on Saturday.

The Special Assistant on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf chaired the
first meeting of the Economic Outreach Coordination Group in Islamabad
on Saturday.

The National Security Division has created an economic outreach roadmap
for economic diplomacy, which will now be processed through the
ministries and the assessment of economic potential of ministries.
Ministries are to finish the external mapping exercise within three
weeks. The first task of the group will be to map Pakistan’s comparative
advantage in priority countries.

The PM’s economic outreach initiative is expected to be a game changer
as it reflects a coordinated proactive approach for economic outreach
that has not been institutionalized since the conception of Pakistan.

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi

KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls and 41 eateries inRead More

00

Youth ‘punished’ for standing up to bullies harassing female students

GUJRANWALA, Oct 03 (DNA): A youth in Gujranwala was allegedly subjected to physical assault byRead More

  • PM’s Economic Outreach Initiative kicks off

  • Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize national economy: Gill

  • Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute a revolutionary development for post graduates: Asim Bajwa

  • Government using PEMRA to curb the truth

  • PTI ministers are having fits of press conferences: Palwasha Khan

  • 90-year-old woman approaches SC for not getting Mehr even after 75 years

  • LHC issues order on bank default inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

  • Pakistan’s inflation increases to 9% in September

    • Comments are Closed