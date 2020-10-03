PM’s Economic Outreach Initiative kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Economic Outreach

Initiative kicked off on Saturday.

The Special Assistant on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf chaired the

first meeting of the Economic Outreach Coordination Group in Islamabad

on Saturday.

The National Security Division has created an economic outreach roadmap

for economic diplomacy, which will now be processed through the

ministries and the assessment of economic potential of ministries.

Ministries are to finish the external mapping exercise within three

weeks. The first task of the group will be to map Pakistan’s comparative

advantage in priority countries.

The PM’s economic outreach initiative is expected to be a game changer

as it reflects a coordinated proactive approach for economic outreach

that has not been institutionalized since the conception of Pakistan.

