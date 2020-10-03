Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi

| October 3, 2020
0

KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls
and 41 eateries in Karachi for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

Officials sealed the two wedding halls in the Korangi district,
according to the Karachi commissioner’s office. Of the 41 sealed
eateries, four are located in District South, 11 in East, two in West,
three in Central, 12 in Malir and nine in District Korangi.

Seven shops, factories and pharmacies were sealed too over SOP
violations. Their owners were fined Rs130,000. The development comes
after resurgence of coronavirus cases in the city. It has prompted the
authorities to place several virus hotspots under micro smart lockdown
for two weeks.

Residents of these areas have been asked not to venture out
unnecessarily. They will have to wear face masks and follow all SOPs.
All businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores will remain closed
in these areas. DNA

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi

KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls and 41 eateries inRead More

00

Youth ‘punished’ for standing up to bullies harassing female students

GUJRANWALA, Oct 03 (DNA): A youth in Gujranwala was allegedly subjected to physical assault byRead More

  • PM’s Economic Outreach Initiative kicks off

  • Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize national economy: Gill

  • Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute a revolutionary development for post graduates: Asim Bajwa

  • Government using PEMRA to curb the truth

  • PTI ministers are having fits of press conferences: Palwasha Khan

  • 90-year-old woman approaches SC for not getting Mehr even after 75 years

  • LHC issues order on bank default inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

  • Pakistan’s inflation increases to 9% in September

    • Comments are Closed