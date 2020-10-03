Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi

KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls

and 41 eateries in Karachi for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

Officials sealed the two wedding halls in the Korangi district,

according to the Karachi commissioner’s office. Of the 41 sealed

eateries, four are located in District South, 11 in East, two in West,

three in Central, 12 in Malir and nine in District Korangi.

Seven shops, factories and pharmacies were sealed too over SOP

violations. Their owners were fined Rs130,000. The development comes

after resurgence of coronavirus cases in the city. It has prompted the

authorities to place several virus hotspots under micro smart lockdown

for two weeks.

Residents of these areas have been asked not to venture out

unnecessarily. They will have to wear face masks and follow all SOPs.

All businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores will remain closed

in these areas. DNA

========