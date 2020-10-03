Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi
KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls
and 41 eateries in Karachi for violating the coronavirus SOPs.
Officials sealed the two wedding halls in the Korangi district,
according to the Karachi commissioner’s office. Of the 41 sealed
eateries, four are located in District South, 11 in East, two in West,
three in Central, 12 in Malir and nine in District Korangi.
Seven shops, factories and pharmacies were sealed too over SOP
violations. Their owners were fined Rs130,000. The development comes
after resurgence of coronavirus cases in the city. It has prompted the
authorities to place several virus hotspots under micro smart lockdown
for two weeks.
Residents of these areas have been asked not to venture out
unnecessarily. They will have to wear face masks and follow all SOPs.
All businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores will remain closed
in these areas. DNA
========
Related News
Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi
KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls and 41 eateries inRead More
Youth ‘punished’ for standing up to bullies harassing female students
GUJRANWALA, Oct 03 (DNA): A youth in Gujranwala was allegedly subjected to physical assault byRead More
Comments are Closed