Warwickshire, other English counties considering pre-season Pakistan tour

| October 22, 2020
Karachi : Warwickshire and a couple of other England’s first-class counties are considering to tour Pakistan ahead of the upcoming English domestic season 2021.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Warwickshire is planning to visit Lahore next year in March for preparation ahead of a fresh domestic season. The county has been in talks with the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who has guaranteed good quality training facilities and opposition upon their tour.

The tour will be finalized following the COVID-19 situation and travel facilities at a time closer to the expected schedule.

It must be noted here that Warwickshire players, Will Rhodes and Oliver Hannon toured Pakistan with the MCC team in February this year.
On the other hand, England’s men team is also expected to tour Pakistan in January 2021 to play three T20Is. The PCB had sent them an invitation for three IT20s and now waiting for their answer.

As per ‘The Times’ report, ECB is considering to pay back a tour to Pakistan as they travelled to England in COVID-19 times to play three T20Is and as many Tests.

