Nawaz will be brought back before January 15, predicts Fawad Ch

| October 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the government will hopefully succeed in bringing back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif from London before 15th of January 2021.

Talking to a  media  channel, Fawad Chaudhry said that the officials of the British government also believed that the plunderers coming from the developing countries caused defamation of their country.

He maintained that the court had convicted Nawaz Sharif and hoped that the UK government will soon decide about the PML-N leader.

Earlier today, the federal government had sought Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) nod to publish former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s summons in two London based newspapers.

The IHC had heard the case related to summoning Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield Reference. Tariq Khokhar on behalf of the federal government had submitted a plea in the Registrar Office, seeking permission to publish the advertisement in the two London-based newspapers too.

Earlier, the IHC had ordered to publish the advertisement for summoning Nawaz Sharif in Lahore addition of two newspapers in the country.

The authorities had been directed to send a copy of the newspaper to Nawaz Sharif via the Pakistani High Commission in the UK. = DNA

