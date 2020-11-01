US Republican party tries to save its Senate majority, with or without Trump
United States Senate Republicans are fighting to save their majority, a final election push against the onslaught of challengers in states once off-limits to Democrats but now hotbeds of a potential backlash to President Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill.
Fueling the campaigns are the Trump administration’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, shifting regional demographics and, in some areas, simply the chance to turn the page on the divisive political climate.
Control of the US Senate can make or break a presidency. With it, a reelected Trump could confirm his nominees and ensure a backstop against legislation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (Democrat California). Without it, Joe Biden would face a potential wall of opposition to his agenda if the Democratic nominee won the White House.
In North Carolina, for example, the match-up between GOP Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, among the most expensive in the nation, is close.
