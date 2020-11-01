Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan seal ODI series win against Zimbabwe

Veteran all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and captain Babar Azam produced stellar performances as Pakistan secured a ODI series win against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The Men in Green came in the second of the three-match series with a 1-0 lead after winning the first ODI by 26-run margin on Friday.

It was the visitors who won the toss and decided to bat first at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium but the decision backfired as they were bundled out for just 206 in 45.1 overs.

The star of the show for Pakistan was off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed who finished with career-best figures of 5-40 in 10 overs.

He was well-supported by young right-arm pacer Muhammad Moosa who claimed two wickets and gave away just 21 runs in 6.1 overs.

For the visitors, veteran left-handed batsman Sean Williams was the only standout performer in the batting department as he finished with the top score of 75 off 70 balls with help of 10 fours and one six.

In reply, the home team never looked in any sort of trouble and comfortably chased down the target in just 35.2 overs at the expense of four wickets.

Captain Azam played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 77 off just 74 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

For Zimbabwe, Tendai Chisoro was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of two for 49 in 10 overs.

The last game of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Update: Pakistan register a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODi to win the series. The sides wil meet in the dead rubber third ODI at the same venue on Tuesday.