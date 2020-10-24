US Consulate organizes virtual hackathon for female programmers in Karachi

KARACHI, Oct 24 (DNA): The US Consulate General, Karachi, in partnership

with The Asia Foundation and the National Incubation Center (NIC),

Karachi, hosted Built by Her, a two-day virtual hackathon for female

programmers.

Women participated in the virtual hackathon from cities across Pakistan

and represented academia, private and public sectors, and provincial

governments.

Amy Christianson, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General,

Karachi, Sofia Shakil, Country Representative at The Asia Foundation,

and Syed Azfar Hussain, Program Manager at the National Incubation

Center, Karachi, virtually welcomed the participants at the program’s

launch event and reiterated the importance of encouraging women to

participate in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)

fields and the country’s ever-growing startup ecosystem to help unlock

Pakistan’s economic potential.

The National Incubation Center, Karachi, in coordination with The Asia

Foundation’s team, will review each team’s submission after the

hackathon and will identify the top twenty teams to receive mentorship

as part of the NIC Cohort.

A concluding event will be held on November 05, 2020, during which the

20 shortlisted teams will present their ideas to a panel of judges. The

two teams with the best solutions will each receive $5000 of seed money

to further develop their winning ideas.

The purpose of Built by Her is to identify innovative solutions to

post-COVID-19 challenges on the themes of increasing women’s economic

and political participation, developing technological advancements,

improving access to education, strengthening local governance, and

increasing environmental resilience and sustainability.

The Built by Her hackathon program is empowering Pakistani women and

girls around the country to build sustainable solutions to further

Pakistan’s development and future. DNA

