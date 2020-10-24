Karachi ready to host remaining PSL-5 matches: CM Murad

KARACHI, Oct 24 (DNA): Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said on

Saturday Sindh government is ready to hold Pakistan Super League 5

(PSL-5) remaining four matches, originally scheduled in Lahore.

CM Shah said Karachi welcomes the decision and is all geared up to hold

matches here as it did in the past while ensuring the Pakistan Cricket

Board (PCB) of all sorts of cooperation at the administration level.

Shah stressed that he hopes COVID-19 standard operating procedures

(SOPs) will be strictly adhered to hinting at his concern over the

second wave of novel coronavirus with an evident jump in case positivity

ratio.

Furthering his stance on how the province feels about matches in its

stadium, Shah said Karachi will readily host international matches in

the metropolis as well. On the other hand, earlier on Saturday the CM

chaired a high-level session to review law and order situation of the

province.

The session was attended by the chief secretary, Corps Commander

Karachi, IT minister Taimur Talpur, Inspector General (IG) Sindh,

Rangers director-general (DG), principal secretary to CM and other

senior officers.

During the session, Murad Ali Shah praised the police operation in

Katcha areas of Khairpur and Larkana where six bandits including Pathan

Narejo and Iqbal Narejo were killed, the two notorious dacoits for which

the government announced prize money worth Rs2 million each. The police

personnel had also recovered the anti-aircraft gun, two G3 rifles, SMG

and a rocket launcher during the operation. DNA

