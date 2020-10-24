Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting Pakistan to the world

KARACHI, Oct 24 (DNA): The first Emirates flight took off on 25 October

1985 from Dubai to Karachi, marking the birth of a global airline and

the establishment of an air transport link between the UAE and Pakistan

that has grown from strength to strength, contributing to tourism and

trade flows between both countries.

On Saturday, Emirates currently serves customers in Pakistan with 53

weekly flights. Since its launch, Emirates has operated more than

116,500 roundtrip flights between Pakistan and Dubai, carrying more than

28 million passengers to Pakistan, from Pakistan to Dubai and

destinations beyond.

Following its Karachi operations, Emirates launched flights to Peshawar

in 1998; Islamabad and Lahore in 1999; and Sialkot in 2013,

progressively growing its presence in Pakistan in line with customer

demand for high quality air services both inbound and outbound. The

airline continues to play a vital role in serving communities across

Pakistan, providing global connectivity for business and leisure

travellers alike. Emirates currently operates flights to Karachi,

Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot – utilising its wide-body Boeing

777-300ER aircraft, and connecting customers to Dubai, and to more than

95 destinations worldwide, via Dubai.

Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s freight division, also plays an

instrumental role in driving economic activity and helping support the

country’s local exporters and businesses to connect to more than 120

cargo destinations. Over the past 10 years, Emirates SkyCargo has helped

transport over 750,000 tonnes of cargo into and out of Pakistan –

including main exports of fish, meat and vegetables and main imports of

pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

Saturday, more than 555,000 Pakistani nationals and residents are

enrolled in Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of

Emirates and flydubai – allowing members to redeem fantastic benefits

and rewards on flights, hotel stays as well as retail and lifestyle

experiences supported by the airline.

Emirates is one of the world’s largest international airlines with a

global footprint across six continents. Pakistani customers can fly

safer and better on Emirates as the airline has implemented a

comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to

ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in

the air. Since its inception, the airline has been recognised by more

than 500 international awards for operational excellence, innovative

services and industry leading products – making Emirates one of the

world’s most recognized airline brands. DNA

