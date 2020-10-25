Time to change Pakistan’s destiny: Maryam Nawaz
QUETTA, Oct 25 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice
President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that it is time to change the
destiny of Pakistan.
The sun of people’s sovereignty is about to rise and the game of puppets
is about to end.
In her address to the PDM rally in Quetta, she strongly condemned the
issue of blasphemous sketches in France and said that the heart of the
entire Muslim Ummah was saddened by this heinous act and the incident
deserve as much condemnation as possible. The publication of blasphemous
sketches in France hurt our feelings, she said.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that like Punjab, students of Balochistan are
also dear to me. It is unfortunate that the scholarship of Baloch
students has been terminated. Baloch students protested against this in
the cold but no one took pity on them. It is hoped that the rulers will
show mercy and scholarships will be restored.
The League leader said that Quaid-e-Azam had said that respect the vote
of the people, respect the constitution but was that implemented in 72
years. Was the constitution respected. Were the policies made by public
representatives and obeyed.
“We demand respect for the vote,” she said. State and fake governments
should not be formed above the state. It is the job of public
representatives to formulate policies for the country. 72 years have
passed but the words of Quaid-e-Azam have not been followed. DNA
