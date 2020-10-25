Time to change Pakistan’s destiny: Maryam Nawaz

QUETTA, Oct 25 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice

President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that it is time to change the

destiny of Pakistan.

The sun of people’s sovereignty is about to rise and the game of puppets

is about to end.

In her address to the PDM rally in Quetta, she strongly condemned the

issue of blasphemous sketches in France and said that the heart of the

entire Muslim Ummah was saddened by this heinous act and the incident

deserve as much condemnation as possible. The publication of blasphemous

sketches in France hurt our feelings, she said.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that like Punjab, students of Balochistan are

also dear to me. It is unfortunate that the scholarship of Baloch

students has been terminated. Baloch students protested against this in

the cold but no one took pity on them. It is hoped that the rulers will

show mercy and scholarships will be restored.

The League leader said that Quaid-e-Azam had said that respect the vote

of the people, respect the constitution but was that implemented in 72

years. Was the constitution respected. Were the policies made by public

representatives and obeyed.

“We demand respect for the vote,” she said. State and fake governments

should not be formed above the state. It is the job of public

representatives to formulate policies for the country. 72 years have

passed but the words of Quaid-e-Azam have not been followed. DNA

