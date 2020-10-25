Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Time to change Pakistan’s destiny: Maryam Nawaz

| October 25, 2020
Capture 8

QUETTA, Oct 25 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice

President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that it is time to change the

destiny of Pakistan.

 

The sun of people’s sovereignty is about to rise and the game of puppets

is about to end.

 

In her address to the PDM rally in Quetta, she strongly condemned the

issue of blasphemous sketches in France and said that the heart of the

entire Muslim Ummah was saddened by this heinous act and the incident

deserve as much condemnation as possible. The publication of blasphemous

sketches in France hurt our feelings, she said.

 

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that like Punjab, students of Balochistan are

also dear to me. It is unfortunate that the scholarship of Baloch

students has been terminated. Baloch students protested against this in

the cold but no one took pity on them. It is hoped that the rulers will

show mercy and scholarships will be restored.

 

The League leader said that Quaid-e-Azam had said that respect the vote

of the people, respect the constitution but was that implemented in 72

years. Was the constitution respected. Were the policies made by public

representatives and obeyed.

 

“We demand respect for the vote,” she said. State and fake governments

should not be formed above the state. It is the job of public

representatives to formulate policies for the country. 72 years have

passed but the words of Quaid-e-Azam have not been followed. DNA

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 9

PHF hires Australian trainer to improve players fitness

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired Australian trainer Daniel Berry to improve the fitnessRead More

Capture 9

Ball dominates day one of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI, Oct 25 (DNA): Southern Punjab’s wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood edged closer to the 100-wicketRead More

  • Bilawal asks Quetta people to support PDM

  • BLASPHEMOUS CARTOONS: PM Imran Khan slams French President Macron

  • Erdogan says Macron ‘needs mental treatment’

  • Time to change Pakistan’s destiny: Maryam Nawaz

  • Mr Bourita: “Morocco Supports Libya Ceasefire Agreement, ‘Very Positive Development'”

  • Morocco joins international coalition on women’s economic empowerment

  • Bomb ‘planted on motorcycle’ explodes in Quetta, injures many

  • Pakistan condemns systematic Islamophobic campaign under the garb of freedom of expression

    • Comments are Closed