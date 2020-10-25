Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Erdogan says Macron ‘needs mental treatment’

| October 25, 2020
Capture 9

ANKARA (DNA) – Turkish Presidnet Tayyip Erdogan has suggested the French President Macon to get his mind checked. He made these remarks after the French President allowed displaying of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). France has recalled its ambassador from Turkey after statement of the Turkish President.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 9

PHF hires Australian trainer to improve players fitness

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired Australian trainer Daniel Berry to improve the fitnessRead More

Capture 9

Ball dominates day one of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI, Oct 25 (DNA): Southern Punjab’s wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood edged closer to the 100-wicketRead More

  • Bilawal asks Quetta people to support PDM

  • BLASPHEMOUS CARTOONS: PM Imran Khan slams French President Macron

  • Erdogan says Macron ‘needs mental treatment’

  • Time to change Pakistan’s destiny: Maryam Nawaz

  • Mr Bourita: “Morocco Supports Libya Ceasefire Agreement, ‘Very Positive Development'”

  • Morocco joins international coalition on women’s economic empowerment

  • Bomb ‘planted on motorcycle’ explodes in Quetta, injures many

  • Pakistan condemns systematic Islamophobic campaign under the garb of freedom of expression

    • Comments are Closed