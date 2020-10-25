Erdogan says Macron ‘needs mental treatment’
ANKARA (DNA) – Turkish Presidnet Tayyip Erdogan has suggested the French President Macon to get his mind checked. He made these remarks after the French President allowed displaying of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). France has recalled its ambassador from Turkey after statement of the Turkish President.
