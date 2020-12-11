Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Team Green beats Team White in second practice match

| December 11, 2020
Team-Green-beats-Team-White-in-second-practice-match

Queenstown : Team Green has defeated Team White in the second scenario-based practice match.

Team Green posted 150 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam scored 48 and 40 runs respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi took 6 wickets for Team White.

Team White led by Shadab Khan was given a revised target of 175 runs in the allotted 20 overs. They managed to score only 160 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Zeeshan Malik scored 50 while Haider Ali made 45 and Abdullah Shafiq scored 35.
Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim took two wickets each.

 

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Pakistan confers civil award on Chinese Commerce Minister

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (DNA): Pakistan has awarded Zhong Shan, Minister for Commerce with the “Hilal-i-Pakistan”Read More

0

China’s AI company eyes smart control of COVID in Pakistan: CEN

￼ BEIJING, Dec. 11 (DNA): China’s AI company eyes smart control of COVID-19 in Pakistan,Read More

  • Team Green beats Team White in second practice match

  • Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as federal minister

  • First Virgin Atlantic flight lands at Islamabad airport

  • COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,047 infections, 50 deaths in 24 hours

  • Maryam moves court against seizure of Nawaz’s property

  • Pakistan calls upon int’l community to hold India accountable for HR violations in IoK

  • FPCCI and GULFTIC-EIPL have agreed to collaborate on creating awareness

  • Pfizer hands PRCS Rs 20mn grant

    • Comments are Closed