Team-Green-beats-Team-White-in-second-practice-match

Queenstown : Team Green has defeated Team White in the second scenario-based practice match.

Team Green posted 150 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam scored 48 and 40 runs respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi took 6 wickets for Team White.

Team White led by Shadab Khan was given a revised target of 175 runs in the allotted 20 overs. They managed to score only 160 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Zeeshan Malik scored 50 while Haider Ali made 45 and Abdullah Shafiq scored 35.

Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim took two wickets each.