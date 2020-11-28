Sustainable development of merged districts among priorities of government: CM
PESHAWAR, Nov 28 (DNA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan
Saturday said that policy recommendations for economic revitalization of
new merged districts would help chalking out long term uplift schemes
for these areas and create employment opportunities for locals.
He expressed these views in a ceremony wherein policy recommendation
were presented. The ceremony among others was attended by Advisors to
the CM Abdul Karim Khan and Ghazan Jamal, UNDP Program Manager Tania
Razhek and SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Hashim Raza.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed sustainable
development of merged districts top priority of government, saying that
available resources would be utilized for the purpose and commitments
made to the tribal people would be fulfilled.
Mahmood khan said that merger of tribal districts has been completed in
a satisfactory way and now government is focusing accelerated
development of these districts adding result oriented steps are being
taken to this effect in collaboration with the partner organizations.
He also appreciated the efforts of SMEDA, UNDP and USAID in framing
these policy recommendations.
The policy recommendation were finalized by KP Government in
collaboration with of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority
(SMEDA), United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United States
Agency for International Development (USAID).
Recommendations focused areas including Economic Infrastructure, Women
entrepreneurship, Skills Development and Job placement, Banking and
Finance, Investment and Innovation, Marketing and Communication and
Regulatory Mechanism.
Main objective of recommendations were aimed at creating a conducive
environment for boosting economic and trade activities through enhanced
private sector investment in the merged districts. DNA
