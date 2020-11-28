Sustainable development of merged districts among priorities of government: CM

PESHAWAR, Nov 28 (DNA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Saturday said that policy recommendations for economic revitalization of

new merged districts would help chalking out long term uplift schemes

for these areas and create employment opportunities for locals.

He expressed these views in a ceremony wherein policy recommendation

were presented. The ceremony among others was attended by Advisors to

the CM Abdul Karim Khan and Ghazan Jamal, UNDP Program Manager Tania

Razhek and SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Hashim Raza.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed sustainable

development of merged districts top priority of government, saying that

available resources would be utilized for the purpose and commitments

made to the tribal people would be fulfilled.

Mahmood khan said that merger of tribal districts has been completed in

a satisfactory way and now government is focusing accelerated

development of these districts adding result oriented steps are being

taken to this effect in collaboration with the partner organizations.

He also appreciated the efforts of SMEDA, UNDP and USAID in framing

these policy recommendations.

The policy recommendation were finalized by KP Government in

collaboration with of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority

(SMEDA), United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United States

Agency for International Development (USAID).

Recommendations focused areas including Economic Infrastructure, Women

entrepreneurship, Skills Development and Job placement, Banking and

Finance, Investment and Innovation, Marketing and Communication and

Regulatory Mechanism.

Main objective of recommendations were aimed at creating a conducive

environment for boosting economic and trade activities through enhanced

private sector investment in the merged districts. DNA

