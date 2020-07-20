Strong winds, rain batters Lahore, other cities

LAHORE, JULY 20 (DNA) – The Meteorological Department had forecast rain with strong winds and thundershowers in different parts of Punjab including Lahore and Islamabad and torrential rain in some places.

It also rained in Lahore in the morning after which the sun rose but it was not so intense. As evening approached, the clouds settled in the sky and strong winds began to blow.

Rain was also recorded in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Lower Sindh yesterday but the weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Hafizabad 92, Mangla 70, Kasur 57, Murree 24, Lahore 21, Sialkot 13, Sargodha 12, Islamabad 10, Mandi Bahauddin 09, Jhelum 07, Gujranwala 05, Chakwal, Gujarat 03, Narowal 02, Rawalpindi 01, Balakot 30, Kakul 03, Kotli 19, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 09, Muzaffarabad 04, Khuzdar 11 and Bunji 01 mm rain was recorded.

Yesterday, Nokandi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar recorded 44 degrees Celsius while Peshawar, Bahawalnagar and Sibi recorded 43 degrees Celsius. = DNA

