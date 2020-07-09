State Bank announces new bank timings

KARACHI: All banks across the country will stay open from 9am to 5:30pm Monday to Friday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday.

According to a circular put out by the central bank, the new timings will be effective from July 13 till further orders.

There will be prayer and lunch break from 1:30pm to 2 pm Monday to Thursday and 1pm to 2:30 pm on Fridays, it said, adding the banking hours for public dealings will remain the same as notified on April 23.

Earlier, the SBP had directed that all banks will remain open from Monday to Friday with minimum staff for ensuring essential banking services in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The central bank had said in a statement, all banks and their branches will stay open from 10 am till 4:30 pm on weekdays.