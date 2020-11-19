Sino-Pak collaboration moves towards social development area

ISLAMABAD, Nov.19 (DNA): The ongoing collaboration between China and Pakistan under CPEC is moving from infrastructure into the social development area.

This was stated by Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor of Pakistani Embassy in Beijing at the opening ceremony of Online Pakistan Industrial Exhibition, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN).

In the past, high technology machinery was hardly accessible in Pakistan and the price of it was quite high. Due to Chinese remarkable ability and good services in the machinery sector, more capital investment from China is taking place which makes Pakistan getting sufficient in production.

CPEC has been contributing towards construction of Pakistan, major projects in the energy sector have already been completed and more new projects are expected.

“We are now targeting the areas related to health currently. Many Chinese companies are interested in the supply of health-related equipment to Pakistan and they are collaborating with Pakistani universities and formal surgical companies.

We are also experiencing a lot of investment in China in E-commerce and agriculture in which technology plays a vital role. ” Badar uz Zaman added.

At the end of the speech, he emphasized that during the pandemic, this expo combined with the innovative mode of “online + offline” provides a great platform and connection between Chinese and Pakistani industrial businessmen.

S.M. Naveed, President of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Wang Zihai, Chairman of Everest International Expo also attended the opening ceremony.