Sindh Healthcare Commission seals 60 clin

KARACHI, OCT 23 (DNA) – After the surge in coronavirus cases in Karachi, the Sindh Healthcare Commission in its actions has sealed more than 60 clinics being run by quarks.

As per details, more than 60 clinics in Baldia, Defence, Malir and Saddar Town were sealed by the commission in last two days after a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases.

The Sindh Healthcare Commission has directed the owners of the clinics to get themselves register. Pakistan reported 13 more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,715.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 142,917 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 102,253 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38,886, Balochistan 15,767, Islamabad 18,578, Gilgit Baltistan 4,127 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,688.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has expressed concerns over the continuous increase in cases of coronavirus in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that coronavius infected patients and deaths in Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan are reportedly increasing. = DNA

