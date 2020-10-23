Afghan team’s visit to further boost bilateral ties: Asad

Pakistan has always desired a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also for the entire region

Shaheen Hanif

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the dream of peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is about to be realized. He remarked that peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan would not only ensure regional peace and but it would also be vital for socio-economic development of the people of both the countries. He expressed these views while talking to Speaker of the Wolsey Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Mir Rahman Rahmaniwho called on him in Parliament House, this evening. Afghan Speaker arrived in Islamabad along with a Seventeen Members Afghan Parliamentary delegation, today.

Speaker Asad Qaiser while talking to the Afghan Speaker said that Pakistan has always desired a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also for the entire region. He said that parties to the Afghan peace process should seize the opportunity for perpetual peace in the country. While apprising his Afghan Counterpart about the achievements of the Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that tariff barriers and procedural impediments in mutual and Afghan Transit Trade have been removed, facilitation on borders for visitors and trading community has been ensured besides easing visa policy for students, visitors and patients.He also pointed out that both countries can achieve economic autarky by utilizing their geographical importance. He was confident that Parliamentary contacts between both the countries would enhance cooperation and mutual trade. He, further, stressed on the need to prioritize trade and economic links between both countries as immense mutual trade and investment potential exists on both sides. He said that the Pak-Afghan Trade and Investment Seminar being held on 26-27 October would pave the way for enhanced economic activities.

Mir Rahman Rahman Speaker of the Wolsey Jirga (Afghan Parliament) lauded Speaker Asad Qaiser’s efforts to enhance bilateral trade especially focusing on the issues of Transit trade and opening new trade routes on Pak-Afghan border. He said that Afghanistan values high its ties with Pakistan since people on both sides of the border were tied in eternal bonds of religion, culture and ethnicity.He appreciated efforts of Speaker Asad Qaiser to harmonize relations between both the nations. He said that parliamentary contacts would bring both the nations more closer. He also pointed that Afghanistan has vast potential of investment and trade opportunities and trading community was looking forward for investment in Pakistan. He expressed his confidence about the success of peace process. He said that peace would usher in era of progress and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier Mir Rahman Rahman Speaker of the Wolsey Jirga planted sapling in front Parliamentary building to symbolize that the relations between both countries would grow ever like green and fruitful tree. Later on he also inscribed his comments in the Guest book of National Assembly of Pakistan.