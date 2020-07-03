Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus

| July 3, 2020
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi announced that he and his family members have recovered from coronavirus.

He took to social media website Twitter to make the announcement.

The prolific cricketer had revealed on June 13 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday,” Afridi had stated in a tweet. “My body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID positive.”

The all-rounder was busy in philanthropic work during the pandemic situation which has affected millions of people in the country.

He distributed food items and rations to affected families through the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

