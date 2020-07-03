FM Qureshi holds telephonic talk with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 3 – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. During the telephone conversation bilateral, regional, and international issues were discussed. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan and China are ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners’ and had preserved the fine tradition of expressing solidarity, mutual assistance and mutual support to each other in the face of common challenges.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to ‘One-China policy’ and firmly supports China on its core interests including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that regional security situation was deteriorating and underlined that India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies were imperiling peace in the region. Apart from committing egregious violations of human rights in IOJ&K, India was seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. The Foreign Minister also briefed about the repeated violations committed by India across the LOC as well as targeted killing of the civilians. In the face of Indian provocations, Pakistan was exercising restraint, Foreign Minister added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that disputes in the region should be resolved through peaceful means and agreed mechanisms rather than resorting to unilateral, illegal and coercive measures reflected in India’s decision of 5 August 2019.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that the recent attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi was supported by anti-Pakistan elements seeking to undermine Pakistan’s economic development and stability.

State Councilor Wang Yi briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi about the regional situation. He lauded Pakistan’s sincere and relentless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and thanked Pakistan for the support it has extended to China during difficult and challenging times.

Both sides also reaffirmed their resolve to support each other at the multilateral institutions and hoped that those institutions would foster a spirit of objectivity and coherence in advancing their goals.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed determination to promote peace and development in Afghanistan. It was hoped that the next meeting of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue will take place at the earliest to facilitate peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to take measures aimed at earliest possible economic recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19. Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that BRI and CPEC would become the hub of trade and economic activity, sustainable development and greater people-to-people exchanges. Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures which will help timely completion of CPEC projects.

State Councilor Wang Yi underscored that CPEC was a flagship project of BRI and that the second phase of CPEC will complement Pakistan’s efforts aimed at job creation, enhancing agricultural productivity, reducing poverty, and massive economic recovery.

State Councilor Wang Yi emphasized that, in the aftermath of COVID-19, Beijing was taking swift, practical, and demonstrable measures to promote economic recovery in the region. He thanked Pakistan for supporting Beijing’s idea of ‘Health Silk Road’ which, he believed, would play a major role in addressing the region’s social and economic needs.

Both sides resolved to implement consensus reached by the leadership of the two countries to deepen strategic consultation and coordination at all levels so as to collectively promote shared goals of peace and stability. They decided to have face-to-face meeting soon to discuss challenges confronted by the region.