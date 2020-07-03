Army chief expresses grief over loss of lives in tragic train accident
RAWALPINDI, JUL 3 (DNA) – Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on the loss of precious lives in today’s tragic train accident near Sheikupura.
“Condolences to the bereaved families, prayers for early recovery of injured” COAS said. DNA
============
« Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
Pakistan read $2 billion in fresh foreign loans only to return $809 million or 40%Read More
Army chief expresses grief over loss of lives in tragic train accident
RAWALPINDI, JUL 3 (DNA) – Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa hasRead More
Comments are Closed