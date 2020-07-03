Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army chief expresses grief over loss of lives in tragic train accident

| July 3, 2020
ashraf ghani - Google Search - Google Chrome

RAWALPINDI, JUL 3 (DNA) – Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on the loss of precious lives in today’s tragic train accident near Sheikupura.

“Condolences to the bereaved families, prayers for early recovery of injured” COAS said. DNA

============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ashraf ghani - Google Search - Google Chrome

Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment

Pakistan read $2 billion in fresh foreign loans only to return $809 million or 40%Read More

ashraf ghani - Google Search - Google Chrome

Army chief expresses grief over loss of lives in tragic train accident

RAWALPINDI, JUL 3 (DNA) – Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa hasRead More

  • Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus

  • FM Qureshi holds telephonic talk with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

  • Pak’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4,500 as 78 more people perish in last 24 hours

  • Six including three brothers died

  • FM Qureshi phones Secretary General ECO

  • FPCCI organizes interactive session on horticulture sector in Pakistan

  • Siraj Teli urges govt. to end KE’s monopoly

  • Police arrested 24 Proclaimed offender

    • Comments are Closed