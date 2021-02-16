Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Senate 2021: PTI challenges nomination papers of PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani for Senate elections.

PTI’s Fareed Rehman alleged that Yousaf Raza Gillani has concealed the facts in the nomination papers. He stated that Gillani does not meet the criteria of Article 62 and he did not mention being a convicted person in his nomination papers.

Fareed Rehman sought rejection of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s nomination papers for the Senate polls.
Earlier on February 13, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had announced to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Gillani in Senate elections.

The decision was taken after a meeting between PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Gillani to hold consultations to field a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Two former premiers including Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi acted as proponent and seconder in the candidate’s paper.

