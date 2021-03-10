Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Schools in seven Punjab cities to remain closed until March 28: NCOC

| March 10, 2021
ISLAMABAD, March 10 : The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced the closure of schools in seven Punjab cities from coming Monday (March 15) until March 28 after a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference flanked by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan following a crucial meeting of the NCOC summoned to review the coronavirus situation.

“Schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Gujrat will remain close until March 28.”

Shafqat Mahmood said that the ban will not be applicable to schools that are already conducting the examinations.

Apart from the closure of schools in seven Punjab districts, the educational activities will continue in other parts of the province with 50 per cent attendance of the students, the minister said.

The minister declaring the situation in Sindh and Balochistan almost satisfactory said that educational institutions will continue their activities with 50 per cent of the attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM Faisal Sultan said that coronavirus cases are increasing in the country and urged administrative departments to enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus.

The SAPM further said that all recreational parks will close at 6pm while indoor dining will not be allowed in restaurants and eateries can only provide outdoor sitting and takeaway service.

