Saudi envoy calls on FM Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties

| December 9, 2020
ISLAMABAD, DEC 9: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi .=DNA PHOTO

ISLAMABAD, DEC 09 (DNA) – Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki has called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and enhancement of cooperation.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have tremendous opportunities of promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, and they need to be exploited.

He said the two countries have deep historical relations. He said a large number of Pakistanis have been residing in Saudi Arabia for several decades and playing their role in progress and development of Saudi Arabia.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed gratitude to the Saudi Foreign Minister and Saudi government for supporting Pakistan s resolution on Kashmir at the OIC Foreign Ministers Council meeting.

He said the OIC s reiteration of its principled stance regarding Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in Niamey Declaration is commendable. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan supports the efforts for peaceful resolution of issues in the Gulf region.  = DNA

