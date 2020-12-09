Greece’s envoy, interior minister discuss bilateral ties

A.M.Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 – Ambassador of Greece Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday called on Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and discussed bilateral ties, economic situation and impact of pandemic on the global level.

Pakistan and Greece shared good relations at government level, the ambassador said adding, “We have plenty of Pakistanis living in Greece and who play an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries, said a press release.

Discussing the issue of illegal immigrants, Brig Ijaz said all the needful measures were being taken to eliminate this problem.

He referred to a recent incident where the interior ministry processed the Greek request for the chartered flight carrying illegal immigrants on a very short notice. “This in time and active response was to ensure that our friendly and cooperative relationship should continue in future,” he said.

The ambassador welcomed the positive response from Pakistan and the interior ministry.

About COVID-19, the federal minister said this pandemic had taken a toll on the world economy. To which Greek ambassador said their country heavily relied on tourism and the economy had suffered due to the outbreak of this deadly virus. The duo hoped for better things to happen in near future and wished that people can have virus free lives again.

The ambassador invited the federal minister to Greece. The minister warmly welcomed the invitation and hoped to visit once the pandemic situation gets better.

The meeting concluded pledging the two countries would continue to work on strengthening bilateral ties and mutual cooperation.