Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Greece’s envoy, interior minister discuss bilateral ties

| December 9, 2020
ISLAMABAD, DEC 9: Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah meets Ambassador of Greece, Andreas Papastavrou at the Ministry of Interior.=DNA PHOTO

A.M.Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 – Ambassador of Greece Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday called on Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and discussed bilateral ties, economic situation and impact of pandemic on the global level.

Pakistan and Greece shared good relations at government level, the ambassador said adding, “We have plenty of Pakistanis living in Greece and who play an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries, said a press release.

Discussing the issue of illegal immigrants, Brig Ijaz said all the needful measures were being taken to eliminate this problem.

He referred to a recent incident where the interior ministry processed the Greek request for the chartered flight carrying illegal immigrants on a very short notice. “This in time and active response was to ensure that our friendly and cooperative relationship should continue in future,” he said.

The ambassador welcomed the positive response from Pakistan and the interior ministry.

About COVID-19, the federal minister said this pandemic had taken a toll on the world economy. To which Greek ambassador said their country heavily relied on tourism and the economy had suffered due to the outbreak of this deadly virus. The duo hoped for better things to happen in near future and wished that people can have virus free lives again.

The ambassador invited the federal minister to Greece. The minister warmly welcomed the invitation and hoped to visit once the pandemic situation gets better.

The meeting concluded pledging the two countries would continue to work on strengthening bilateral ties and mutual cooperation.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9: Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah meets Ambassador of Greece, Andreas Papastavrou at the Ministry of Interior.=DNA PHOTO

Greece’s envoy, interior minister discuss bilateral ties

A.M.Bhatti ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 – Ambassador of Greece Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday called on Minister forRead More

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi .=DNA PHOTO

Saudi envoy calls on FM Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, DEC 09 (DNA) – Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki has called onRead More

  • Pakistan values Kuwait’s reconciliation role to resolve differences between Arab countries: Tahir Ashrafi

  • Pakistan values ties with Belarus

  • Japanese ambassador pays tribute to polio workers

  • Pak endorses Sheikhul Azhar for moving Int’l Court of Justice on blasphemous caricatures: Hafiz Tahir

  • Ms. Wada gets Japanese FM award

  • Japan welcomes Taliban, Afghan govt accord

  • CGSS, Embassy of Azerbaijan discuss ways to promote institutional cooperation

  • Deepening Pak-China Cooperation in education sector emphasized

    • Comments are Closed