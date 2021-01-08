Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Saudi Arabia to allow all Intl flights from March 31

| January 8, 2021
RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has decided to lift the temporary travel ban and resume all international flights,. The move, which will come into force on March 31, 2021, includes the following measures:

1. Citizens will be allowed to travel outside the Kingdom and come back.

2. The temporary ban on international flights will be lifted.

3. All air, sea, and land borders will reopen.

The implementation of the above-mentioned measures will be done in accordance with the procedures and precautions laid down by the concerned committee amid all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom in coordination with the concerned authorities, the statement added.

