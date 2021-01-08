Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Improve your immune system this winter by drinking kinnow juice

| January 8, 2021
00

Winter this year will reportedly be longer and more severe, reports have suggested, which is why it is necessary to make a conscious effort for one to improve their immune system.

The immune system — the ability of the human body to resist various forms of infection by forming antibodies and white blood cells — is active 24 hours a day, constantly bifurcating cells that are important for the body and throwing out the redundant ones.

It not only keeps infections away but also provides inner strength to deter against contracting diseases.

Vitamin C plays a vital role in increasing the body’s immunity and also improves the body’s healing abilities and helps it fight infections effectively.

Fruits such as kinnows, oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are highly rich in this vitamin.

Kinnow — a winter specialty — does not only keep the human body safe from common viral infections but is also good for the heart and overall health. Its juice is rightfully a common part of many people’s breakfast.

HEALTH, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Improve your immune system this winter by drinking kinnow juice

Winter this year will reportedly be longer and more severe, reports have suggested, which isRead More

corona2

Pakistan records 2,482 fresh Covid-19 infections, 50 fatalities

ISLAMABAD : As many as 2,482 new cases of the coronavirus emerged across the countryRead More

  • Coronavirus claims 52 more lives as 2,118 test positive

  • Abu Dhabi launches free vaccine campaign

  • Russia keen to supply its vaccine to Pakistan

  • Coronavirus claims 59 more lives, affects 1,947 in 24 hours

  • Virus cases decline due to restrictions, says Turkish health minister

  • Palestinians left out as over 1.2m Israelis receive coronavirus vaccine

  • Cuba strives to combat COVID-19 after Christmas amid surging cases

  • Pakistan records 1,895 new Covid-19 infections , 39 fatalities

    • Comments are Closed