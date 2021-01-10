Sania Nishtar launches Ehsaas survey in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM)

on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar launched

Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry survey in South Waziristan to

benefit locals by registering them under its multiple initiatives.

During her visit to Tank and South Waziristan, the SAPM also met with

four tribal Jirgas and sensitized their elders and influential about

purpose of the ongoing survey,

said a news release received here.

Addressing the Jirgas, she appealed them to facilitate survey teams in

door-to-door collection of household data.

“Poverty profiling of the households was being done through a computer

aided digital system and would be completed in the next few months,” she

noted.

She said tribal people should participate in the survey to get benefits

from a multitude of conditional and unconditional cash transfer under

Ehsaas programme.

Dr. Sania said the government had executed the new Ehsaas survey on

apolitical basis so that no deserving family remained unattended under

the flagship social protection programme.

According to Ehsaas policy, she said the survey would ensure the

inclusion of poor families in several Ehsaas initiatives- Kafaalat,

Waseela-eTaleem Digital, Undergraduate Scholarship, Amdan, Interest Free

Loan and Nashonuma.

She thanked the local teachers for doing a commendable job in executing

survey enumerations.

She said with the support of local teachers under the technical

handholding of Ehsaas, the survey would be completed in those areas at

earliest.

She maintained that the survey approach was being accelerated across the

southern tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the main priority

goals of Ehsaas were to help the vulnerable and uplift the

under-developed districts.

She informed that 65 per cent survey in Tank district had already been

completed. Tank and South Waziristan were the most underprivileged

districts of KP with high rates of poverty, malnutrition and infant

mortality.

Earlier, Dr. Sania held a news conference with the local press and media

in Tank to describe the methodology and digital approach adopted for the

Ehsaas survey.

========