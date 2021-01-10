Sania Nishtar launches Ehsaas survey in South Waziristan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM)
on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar launched
Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry survey in South Waziristan to
benefit locals by registering them under its multiple initiatives.
During her visit to Tank and South Waziristan, the SAPM also met with
four tribal Jirgas and sensitized their elders and influential about
purpose of the ongoing survey,
said a news release received here.
Addressing the Jirgas, she appealed them to facilitate survey teams in
door-to-door collection of household data.
“Poverty profiling of the households was being done through a computer
aided digital system and would be completed in the next few months,” she
noted.
She said tribal people should participate in the survey to get benefits
from a multitude of conditional and unconditional cash transfer under
Ehsaas programme.
Dr. Sania said the government had executed the new Ehsaas survey on
apolitical basis so that no deserving family remained unattended under
the flagship social protection programme.
According to Ehsaas policy, she said the survey would ensure the
inclusion of poor families in several Ehsaas initiatives- Kafaalat,
Waseela-eTaleem Digital, Undergraduate Scholarship, Amdan, Interest Free
Loan and Nashonuma.
She thanked the local teachers for doing a commendable job in executing
survey enumerations.
She said with the support of local teachers under the technical
handholding of Ehsaas, the survey would be completed in those areas at
earliest.
She maintained that the survey approach was being accelerated across the
southern tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the main priority
goals of Ehsaas were to help the vulnerable and uplift the
under-developed districts.
She informed that 65 per cent survey in Tank district had already been
completed. Tank and South Waziristan were the most underprivileged
districts of KP with high rates of poverty, malnutrition and infant
mortality.
Earlier, Dr. Sania held a news conference with the local press and media
in Tank to describe the methodology and digital approach adopted for the
Ehsaas survey.
========
Related News
‘Good chance’ of Jamadi us Sani moon sighting on Jan 14 eve: PMD
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there was Good chanceRead More
Sania Nishtar launches Ehsaas survey in South Waziristan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection andRead More
Comments are Closed