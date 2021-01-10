‘Good chance’ of Jamadi us Sani moon sighting on Jan 14 eve: PMD
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has
said that there was Good chance of sighting the new moon of Jamadi us
Sani, 1442 AH on the evening of January 14 (29th of Jamadi us Sani).
The weather department in its statement said that Jamadi us Sani, 1442
AH moon will born on crossing conjunction point at 10-01 Pakistan
Standard Time (PST) on 13 January, 2021. The met office said that Jamadi
us Sani crescent will most likely to be sighted on the evening of
Thursday January 14.
According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair or
partly cloudy in most parts of the country on that evening. A meeting of
the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of
the moon of Jamadi us Sani, 1442 AH is expected to be held on January 14
evening. In Islamic lunar calendar Jamadi us Sani is sixth month of the
year.
It is to be mentioned here that the federal government had reconstituted
the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on December 30, comprising 19 members with
Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad as the new chairman. The federal Ministry of
Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and
federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue
anymore.
