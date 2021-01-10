Five-day nationwide anti-polio drive to start from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): A five-day national polio immunisation drive

will start from tomorrow (Monday) to vaccinate over 40 million children

under the age of five across Pakistan.

A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops will also be administered to

children aged 6 to 59 months during this campaign to help build general

immunity among susceptible children to protect them from polio and other

diseases.

Around 285,000 polio frontline workers will visit parents and caregivers

at their doorstep, adhering to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures

and protocols while vaccinating children.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services,

Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan in a statement, said the

Government is committed to achieve the goal of a polio-free Pakistan

which requires full support of the nation, especially from communities,

the parents and caregivers of children.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along

with its neighbour Afghanistan.

In Punjab, forty eight thousand polio teams have been formed, who will

be provided proper security cover during the campaign.

According to a spokesman of the Punjab Health Department, more than

twenty million children will be vaccinated throughout the province

during the campaign.

He said polio workers have been properly trained to follow Corona

related SOPs, conveyed by the World Health Organization.

In Sindh, nine million children under the age of five years will be

administered polio drops across the province.

According to the Emergency Operation Center for Polio – Sindh, Vitamin A

drops will also be administered to the childern during the campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over twenty-nine throusand teams have been

constituted which will ensure administering anti-polio vaccine to each

and every child.

According to Emergency Operation Center, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than

seven million children up-to five years of age will be administered

anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations,

Afghan refugees camps and public places for administering anti polio

drops.

Tight security measures have been taken for security of polio teams.

