Sania Nishtar briefs four tribal Jirgas in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (DNA): SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar visited Tank and South

Waziristan on Saturday to meet the four tribal jirgas.

She launched the Ehsaas survey registration in South Waziristan. The

survey is 65% complete in Tank district. She briefed the elders and

influentials of tribal jirgas on the purpose and approach of ongoing

Ehsaas survey.

“Ehsaas has launched a new digital survey in southern districts of KP

including Tank and South Waziristan to benefit deserving households

through Ehsaas. Tank and South Waziristan are the most underprivileged

districts of KP with high rates of poverty, malnutrition and infant

mortality. To address the needs of the vulnerable, the survey approach

is being accelerated across the southern tribal districts of KP. With

the support of local teachers under the technical handholding of Ehsaas,

we are trying to complete the survey in these areas at the earliest”,

said Dr. Sania.

According to Ehsaas policy, the survey will ensure the inclusion of poor

families in several Ehsaas initiatives- Kafaalat, Waseela-eTaleem

Digital, Undergraduate Scholarship, Amdan, Interest Free Loan and

Nashonuma.

“I appeal to tribal Jirgas to facilitate survey teams when they go door

to door in the region to collect household data. Poverty profiling of

the households is being done through a computer aided digital system and

would be completed in the next few months,” Dr. Sania stated while

addressing Jirgas, adding that government has executed the new Ehsaas

survey on apolitical basis so that no deserving family is left out from

the flagship social protection programme.

Replying a question, Dr. Sania said that the “Ehsaas National

Socio-economic Registry Survey is apolitical and nondiscriminatory in

nature and has been rolled out nationwide to benefit the vulnerable

irrespective of their religion, ethnicity or area. Tribal people should

participate in the survey to get benefits from a multitude of

conditional and unconditional cash transfer programmes under Ehsaas.”

She thanked the local teachers for doing a commendable job in executing

survey enumerations. They are responsible citizens, which is why we have

engaged them in this very sensitive responsibility of household data

collection. “Helping the vulnerable populations and lifting the lagging

districts is one of the main priority goals of Ehsaas,” Dr. Sania

concluded. Earlier in the morning, Dr. Sania held a press conference

with the local press and media in Tank to describe the methodology and

digital approach adopted for the Ehsaas survey.

She also answered the questions of the local media regarding Ehsaas

survey and several cash transfers under Ehsaas for the underprivileged.

The trip also featured visits to households in Wana, South Waziristan

and Christian Hospital Colony, Tank to examine the digital registration

of families through the survey. According to Ehsaas policy, when the

survey nears completion in each district, the Ehsaas Registration Desks

are opened in each district being surveyed to ensure the inclusion of

left out families.

