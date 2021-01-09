Putin offers condolences to Indonesian President following jet crash

MOSCOW, Jan 9 – Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo due to the fact of the passenger airplane crash in the Java Sea. The telegram has been posted on the Kremlin’s website on Saturday.

“Please accept sincere condolences in view of the death of passengers and crewmembers of the airplane crashed near the Java coast. Please convey words of compassion and support to the nearest and dearest of the victims,” the telegram says.

According to local mass media data, the Boeing 737-524 airliner fell into the water in four minutes after departing from Jakarta to Pontianak. At least 65 individuals – 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board of the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed on Saturday, the Indonesian Detik news portal reports, citing Indonesia’s Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.