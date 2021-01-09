PML-N not to field candidates against PPP in Sindh by-elections
ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (DNA): The PML-N has announced that it will not field
candidates against the PPP in by-elections for Sindh Assembly seats.
The by-elections on Sindh Assembly seats PS-52 Umerkot, PS-43 Sanghar
and PS-88 Karachi are scheduled for February 16. The announcement was
made after a PML-N meeting in Lahore, presided over by its
Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal.
The PML-N will contest the by-elections jointly with the Pakistan
Democratic Movement, the meeting decided. The PML-N is hopeful that PDM
parties will support it in by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats
previously won by the party, Ahsan Iqbal told reporters. He said his
party would fully participate in the Senate election too.
Iqbal criticised the ruling PTI saying that it had taken an NRO in the
foreign funding case. “The London plan was executed through foreign
funding,” he said of the PTI and PAT meetings in London ahead of the
2014 sit-ins in Islamabad. “They kept creating unrest in the country
through Indian and Israeli funding.” About the prime minister’s Quetta
visit, the PML-N leader shamed the government for linking a human
tragedy to a sect.
“If Imran Khan completed his five-year term, then no one would be
willing to run for the prime minister’s post,” he said. Iqbal said the
Model Town incident was a conspiracy related to the success of the
London plan. “The same hands were behind the Model Town incident that
were behind the [2014] long march,” he said.
