PML-N not to field candidates against PPP in Sindh by-elections

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (DNA): The PML-N has announced that it will not field

candidates against the PPP in by-elections for Sindh Assembly seats.

The by-elections on Sindh Assembly seats PS-52 Umerkot, PS-43 Sanghar

and PS-88 Karachi are scheduled for February 16. The announcement was

made after a PML-N meeting in Lahore, presided over by its

Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal.

The PML-N will contest the by-elections jointly with the Pakistan

Democratic Movement, the meeting decided. The PML-N is hopeful that PDM

parties will support it in by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats

previously won by the party, Ahsan Iqbal told reporters. He said his

party would fully participate in the Senate election too.

Iqbal criticised the ruling PTI saying that it had taken an NRO in the

foreign funding case. “The London plan was executed through foreign

funding,” he said of the PTI and PAT meetings in London ahead of the

2014 sit-ins in Islamabad. “They kept creating unrest in the country

through Indian and Israeli funding.” About the prime minister’s Quetta

visit, the PML-N leader shamed the government for linking a human

tragedy to a sect.

“If Imran Khan completed his five-year term, then no one would be

willing to run for the prime minister’s post,” he said. Iqbal said the

Model Town incident was a conspiracy related to the success of the

London plan. “The same hands were behind the Model Town incident that

were behind the [2014] long march,” he said.

