Relaxation in lockdown decision after May 9

ISLAMABAD/ADNAN YOUSAF

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has assured to take all the decisions regarding relaxation in lockdown after 9th of this month in consensus with all the provinces.

Briefing the media persons in Islamabad on Sunday, he said the National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus will take the decision about the future course of action.

Asad Umar said the decisions will be taken in such a manner that they do not paralyze our healthcare system. He said the restrictions will be eased gradually in order to provide livelihoods to the people.

He said we have significantly enhanced the capacity of our healthcare system. We currently have 1,400 ventilators for Coronavirus patients and 900 more will be added in two months. He said at present there are 35 Coronavirus patients on ventilators.

He said the country has now the capacity to develop medical equipment and soon the domestic production of ventilators will start.

The Minister said the country has fifty five functional labs and we have the capacity to carry out over 14000 corona tests on daily basis.

The Minister for Planning said the testing, tracking and quarantine system has been made functional and one saw its manifestation recently in two sectors of the federal capital.

Asad Umar expressed satisfaction that the coronavirus has not proved to be as contagious for Pakistan when compared with Europe and the United States.

He said the fatality rate in Pakistan is far less compared to the United States, the UK and Spain. He, however stressed that we have to adopt the precautionary measures in order to avoid it getting contagious.

Asad Umar said that the economic impact of the lockdown on Pakistan is serious than the western countries.