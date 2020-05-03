Quarantine regime in Azerbaijan extended

Baku,DNA

The current sanitary-epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan in connection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the preventive measures being taken in other countries and the recommendations of the World Health Organization have been analyzed and the decision has been made to extend the special quarantine regime until 00:00, 31 May 2020.

At the same time, taking into consideration the rate of the infection and the recovery dynamics among patients, a number of restrictions have been eased.

Based on the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, the number of patients and the rate of infection, the easing of restrictions is carried out in stages in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities, Absheron district and other regions.

Therefore, starting from 00:00, 4 May 2020, the following rules shall apply to Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district:

the activities of an approved number of employees of state bodies are being restored (the number of employees of state bodies whose activity is being restored will be determined by a relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan);

“DOST” centers are to resume their activities in the areas of targeted social assistance and issuance of social bank cards in their respective territories;

the activities of legal entities and individuals engaged in activities and provision of services to other business entities the operation of which was restricted during the special quarantine regime are being restored;

the activities of individual retail facilities in all areas are being restored;

the activities of barbershops, beauty salons and cosmetic services are being restored.

With the exception of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron district, the following rules shall apply to other districts and cities of the Republic and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic starting from 00:00, 4 May 2020: