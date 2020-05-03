Press Freedom essential for democracy: Dutch envoy

ISLAMABAD (DNA) –Wouter Plomp Ambassador of the Netherland to Pakistan has said press freedom is corner stone of human rights.

He added, press freedom in fact protects others fundamental freedom rights.

In a message on the Press Freedom Day the ambassador said, free press is essential democracy. In this current corona pandemic reliable information can save lives.

The ambassador said media workers should report independently without any fear.

We need a free press now than ever, the ambassador added.=DNA

