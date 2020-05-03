Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Press Freedom essential for democracy: Dutch envoy

| May 3, 2020
ISLAMABAD (DNA) –Wouter Plomp Ambassador of the Netherland to Pakistan has said press freedom is corner stone of human rights.

 

He added, press freedom in fact protects others fundamental freedom rights.

 

In a message on the Press Freedom Day the ambassador said, free press is essential democracy. In this current corona pandemic reliable information can save lives.

 

The ambassador said media workers should report independently without any fear.

We need a free press now than ever, the ambassador added.=DNA

