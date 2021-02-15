Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Record increase in remittances over the last eight months: PM

| February 15, 2021
2

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said there is a record increase in remittances over the last eight months. In his tweets on Monday, the Prime Minister said the remittances are up twenty-four percent compared to the last year.

The Prime Minister said the remittances remained above two billion dollars over the eight consecutive months. He said the remittances were 2.27 billion dollars in the month of January this year which are nineteen percent higher than the corresponding period last year.

The Prime Minister thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record remittances. “This is a record for our country and I thank our overseas Pakistanis,” he tweeted. Imran Khan said the industrial sector also showed good result with sustained growth. SAlluding to the industrial sector, the Prime Minister said it is also showing sustained growth.

He said large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth of 11.4 percent in the month of December last year. He said the cumulative growth of the sector during the first six months of current fiscal year is above eight percent.

“Large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth month in December 2020 – 11.4% growth vs Dec 2019,” he said. The cumulative growth from July to December was recorded above eight percent, he added. = DNA

====================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

2

Record increase in remittances over the last eight months: PM

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said there is a recordRead More

00

CDA continues roads maintenance in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 (DNA) – The work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on lane marking,Read More

  • AIOU admission tests commence tomorrow

  • Pakistan Army installs free eye surgical camp in Cholistan

  • PTCL, Huawei launch smart cloud campus solution for customers

  • Trend of Reduction in prices of steel bars continues note for press from PALSP

  • Pakistan has strong strategic, diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia: President FPCCI

  • 30th anniversary of the Visegrad cooperation

  • Specialized training course for library professionals arranged at PASTIC National Centre

  • Pakistan, Germany launch “Urban Cohesion Hub” in Rawalpindi

    • Comments are Closed